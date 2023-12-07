NFL Week 14 Picks

- Pittsburgh Steelers beat New England Patriots
- Atlanta Falcons beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Detroit Lions beat Chicago Bears
- Indianapolis Colts beat Cincinnati Bengals*
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat Cleveland Browns
- New Orleans Saints beat Carolina Panthers
- Houston Texans beat New York Jets
- Baltimore Ravens beat Los Angeles Rams
- Las Vegas Raiders beat Minnesota Vikings*
- San Francisco 49ers beat Seattle Seahawks
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Buffalo Bills
- Denver Broncos beat Los Angeles Chargers
- Dallas Cowboys beat Philadelphia Eagles*
- Miami Dolphins beat Tennessee Titans
- Green Bay Packers beat New York Giants
"Upset" picks -- that is, where my pick disagrees with the majority of Pigskin Pick'em players (as of the time I make my picks, but if I notice a change I'll mark that) -- are marked with asterisks. If I make any changes to my picks, they will be made before the game in question kicks off, and specifically noted in an update to this post.
