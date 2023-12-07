Thursday, December 07, 2023

NFL Week 14 Picks

My NFL picks for this weekend, as posted at ESPN's Pigskin Pick'em site (straight picks, no spreads, etc., and I've created a group for those who would like to play along with me):

  • Pittsburgh Steelers beat New England Patriots
  • Atlanta Falcons beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Detroit Lions beat Chicago Bears
  • Indianapolis Colts beat Cincinnati Bengals*
  • Jacksonville Jaguars beat Cleveland Browns
  • New Orleans Saints beat Carolina Panthers
  • Houston Texans beat New York Jets
  • Baltimore Ravens beat Los Angeles Rams
  • Las Vegas Raiders beat Minnesota Vikings*
  • San Francisco 49ers beat Seattle Seahawks
  • Kansas City Chiefs beat Buffalo Bills
  • Denver Broncos beat Los Angeles Chargers
  • Dallas Cowboys beat Philadelphia Eagles*
  • Miami Dolphins beat Tennessee Titans
  • Green Bay Packers beat New York Giants
"Upset" picks -- that is, where my pick disagrees with the majority of Pigskin Pick'em players (as of the time I make my picks, but if I notice a change I'll mark that) -- are marked with asterisks. If I make any changes to my picks, they will be made before the game in question kicks off, and specifically noted in an update to this post.
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)