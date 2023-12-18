Another Helpful Scooter Hint ...

For the love of God, cover your scooter if it's parked outdoors and you're expecting rain.
I forgot to do that last Friday.
It's not just that the seat gets wet.
It's that having rain blow around your scooter means moisture may get into your air filter/intake/carb/coil, etc. and that the thing may then not want to start until it gets dry.
I thought I'd actually go out for a ride IN the rain on Saturday night, but all I got out of it was "rrrrr ..... rrrrr .... rrrrr," with the engine never really "catching." During a dry period on Sunday, I managed to get it started, rode it for a few minutes to blow any remaining moisture out, then covered it (a cover was one of the first things I bought for it -- in fact, I may have ordered it before I got the scooter itself).
Of course, if you have a garage or other covered parking, none of this is really relevant to you.
