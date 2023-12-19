Grocery Delivery: Some Quick Thoughts on Kroger v. Instacart

But the cards kept coming, and then my son noticed that their "rewards points" could be used to buy some newfangled video game "DLC" stuff that he wanted. So I looked into it, and yes, they deliver in Gainesville.
I'm a big Instacart (affiliate link! I get ten bucks if you use it!) fan. I started using them when Tamara was out of town for quite a while, and when I had no driver's license. Good service and a variety of local stores to choose from. These days, I mostly use them to bring stuff that I don't want Tamara to have to lift, even when her post-hernia-surgery weight restrictions are gone.
I've done two orders with Kroger so far, and here are the differences I see:
- Instacart offers more variety. I can choose from lots of local stores like Aldi, Sam's Club, Publix, etc. With Kroger, it's just the single store. But so far I've had no problem finding the groceries I'm looking for.
- On price, Kroger seems comparable to Publix and Walmart. They have their own store brands. They have sales. They have coupons. Etc. I prefer Aldi for many things, and Sam's Club for soda (they sell cases that come to about what soda goes for on sale elsewhere), but I don't see that Kroger is especially expensive compared to its competitors.
- Instacart provides same day delivery, with a $2 per order discount if you're willing to pick a "window" several hours out. Kroger's quickest delivery is next-day, and the delivery charge is $9.95 for quicker delivery, $6.95 for later delivery. Instacart is $4, plus a 5% "service fee," and the latter applies even if you have their "premium" membership. Kroger's delivery charge includes everything except the listed prices plus sales tax.
- Speaking of premium memberships, we pay about $10 a month to Instacart -- no delivery fees on orders over $35, but there is that "service charge." Kroger's premium service costs $59 a year and has free next-day delivery, presumably with no "service charge." And finally ...
- I always tip my Instacart driver, a minimum of five bucks. I don't resent that extra cost. I get good service and like to reward it. BUT ... Kroger doesn't accept tips, period. So when I order from them, I'm saving at least $5 right off the top.
So, I may very well decide to switch to Kroger. And you might want to look into them yourself.
No comments:
Post a Comment