NFL Week 15 Picks

My NFL picks for this weekend, as posted at ESPN's Pigskin Pick'em site (straight picks, no spreads, etc., and I've created a group for those who would like to play along with me):
- Las Vegas Raiders beat Los Angeles Chargers
- Cincinnati Bengals beat Minnesota Vikings
- Pittsburgh Steelers beat Indianapolis Colts*
- Denver Broncos beat Detroit Lions*
- Cleveland Browns beat Chicago Bears
- Atlanta Falcons beat Carolina Panthers
- Green Bay Packers beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Houston Texans beat Tennessee Titans
- Miami Dolphins beat New York Jets
- New Orleans Saints beat New York Giants
- Kansas City Chiefs beat New England Patriots
- Washington Commanders beat Los Angeles Rams
- San Francisco 49ers beat Arizona Cardinals
- Dallas Cowboys beat Buffalo Bills
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat Baltimore Ravens*
- Philadelphia Eagles beat Seattle Seahawks
"Upset" picks -- that is, where my pick disagrees with the majority of Pigskin Pick'em players (as of the time I make my picks, but if I notice a change I'll mark that) -- are marked with asterisks. If I make any changes to my picks, they will be made before the game in question kicks off, and specifically noted in an update to this post.
