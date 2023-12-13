Wednesday, December 13, 2023

NFL Week 15 Picks

 My NFL picks for this weekend, as posted at ESPN's Pigskin Pick'em site (straight picks, no spreads, etc., and I've created a group for those who would like to play along with me):

  • Las Vegas Raiders beat Los Angeles Chargers
  • Cincinnati Bengals beat Minnesota Vikings
  • Pittsburgh Steelers beat Indianapolis Colts*
  • Denver Broncos beat Detroit Lions*
  • Cleveland Browns beat Chicago Bears
  • Atlanta Falcons beat Carolina Panthers
  • Green Bay Packers beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Houston Texans beat Tennessee Titans
  • Miami Dolphins beat New York Jets
  • New Orleans Saints beat New York Giants
  • Kansas City Chiefs beat New England Patriots
  • Washington Commanders beat Los Angeles Rams
  • San Francisco 49ers beat Arizona Cardinals
  • Dallas Cowboys beat Buffalo Bills
  • Jacksonville Jaguars beat Baltimore Ravens*
  • Philadelphia Eagles beat Seattle Seahawks

"Upset" picks -- that is, where my pick disagrees with the majority of Pigskin Pick'em players (as of the time I make my picks, but if I notice a change I'll mark that) -- are marked with asterisks. If I make any changes to my picks, they will be made before the game in question kicks off, and specifically noted in an update to this post.

