So Far This Year ...

... I've redeemed Microsoft Rewards Points (not an affiliate link -- they seem to have that sometimes and other times not) for $70 in Amazon gift cards (and a couple of entries in sweepstakes/giveaways).
It generally takes me 1-2 minutes a day to earn a sort of "base" 50 points for clicking on the day's link (10 points), clicking on and completing a short quiz (30 points), and answering a single poll question (10 points). And there's actually a particular point in my morning routine where I have about that amount of time to kill between a couple of sequential/timed activities, so it works out.
I get more points for every Bing search I do, bonuses for doing those first three things multiple days in a row, etc. I get extra points for doing my searching in Microsoft Edge (or, if I happen to be on my phone, which is rare, in the Bing app). And there are other, additional points opportunities which I rarely mess with, but which are of the "a moment of your time" variety.
Of course, I'm feeding big data to Big Data. But at least I'm getting paid for it! If you like that idea, go for it.
