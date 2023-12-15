Of Weather Forecasts and Travel Plans ...

So today I took it on a 24-mile ride around town, stopping only for gas.
Once again, none of that "loses power, wants to die" nonsense that was going on before the air filter change, fuel filter change, carb/idle adjustment, etc. It runs solid until I tell it to stop running.
Once again, the top speed I logged (I only ran my GPS speedometer app the last few miles) was 40mph. So that will just have to do. I don't think it will have a problem cruising at 30mph, so that's my "calculation speed" for trips that aren't in town traffic.
I am definitely starting to long for something that goes fast enough to scare myself on, though.
