Of Weather Forecasts and Travel Plans ...

I had tentatively planned to take the scooter on its longest ride yet tomorrow -- up to High Springs or even Fort White, then back -- until I saw the weather forecast: "Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High near 70F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph." Not the greatest cycling weather, especially since I haven't purchased a rain suit yet.

So today I took it on a 24-mile ride around town, stopping only for gas.

Once again, none of that "loses power, wants to die" nonsense that was going on before the air filter change, fuel filter change, carb/idle adjustment, etc. It runs solid until I tell it to stop running.

Once again, the top speed I logged (I only ran my GPS speedometer app the last few miles) was 40mph. So that will just have to do. I don't think it will have a problem cruising at 30mph, so that's my "calculation speed" for trips that aren't in town traffic.

I am definitely starting to long for something that goes fast enough to scare myself on, though.
