NFL Week 13 Picks

My NFL picks for this weekend, as posted at ESPN's Pigskin Pick'em site (straight picks, no spreads, etc., and I've created a group for those who would like to play along with me):
- Dallas Cowboys beat Seattle Seahawks
- Indianapolis Colts beat Tennessee Titans
- Los Angeles Chargers beat New England Patriots
- Detroit Lions beat New Orleans Saints
- Atlanta Falcons beat New York Jets
- Pittsburgh Steelers beat Arizona Cardinals
- Miami Dolphins beat Washington Commanders
- Denver Broncos beat Houston Texans*
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Carolina Panthers
- Cleveland Browns beat Los Angeles Rams*
- San Francisco 49ers beat Philadelphia Eagles*
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Green Bay Packers
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat Cincinnati Bengals
"Upset" picks -- that is, where my pick disagrees with the majority of Pigskin Pick'em players (as of the time I make my picks, but if I notice a change I'll mark that) -- are marked with asterisks. If I make any changes to my picks, they will be made before the game in question kicks off, and specifically noted in an update to this post.
