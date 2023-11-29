Wednesday, November 29, 2023

NFL Week 13 Picks

My NFL picks for this weekend, as posted at ESPN's Pigskin Pick'em site (straight picks, no spreads, etc., and I've created a group for those who would like to play along with me):

  • Dallas Cowboys beat Seattle Seahawks
  • Indianapolis Colts beat Tennessee Titans
  • Los Angeles Chargers beat New England Patriots
  • Detroit Lions beat New Orleans Saints
  • Atlanta Falcons beat New York Jets
  • Pittsburgh Steelers beat Arizona Cardinals
  • Miami Dolphins beat Washington Commanders
  • Denver Broncos beat Houston Texans*
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Carolina Panthers
  • Cleveland Browns beat Los Angeles Rams*
  • San Francisco 49ers beat Philadelphia Eagles*
  • Kansas City Chiefs beat Green Bay Packers
  • Jacksonville Jaguars beat Cincinnati Bengals
"Upset" picks -- that is, where my pick disagrees with the majority of Pigskin Pick'em players (as of the time I make my picks, but if I notice a change I'll mark that) -- are marked with asterisks. If I make any changes to my picks, they will be made before the game in question kicks off, and specifically noted in an update to this post.

