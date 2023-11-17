Me and My Hog

Got it home. I think the previous owner may have already put a bore kit in it. Seemed to be getting close to 50mph. Of course, the speedometer could be inaccurate, but it did feel like more than 25-30. I'll be testing that soon. My motorcycle helmet hasn't arrived yet, so I went with bicycle helmet. I think the Kill Bill track suit is pretty damn visible.
Update: Downloaded a speedomeder app for my phone. Its verdict differs from the scooter speedometer's by about 5 miles per hour. According to it, I was topping out at about 32mph, but that was fairly short-run on my street. The scooter was telling me 45mph on the highway at times, so I was probably pushing 40. And that was probably on downhill grades.
