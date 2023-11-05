Sunday, November 05, 2023

The More I "Window" (i.e. Internet) Shop for Scooters, the More I Think ...

... I like the body style of e.g. the Honda Metropolitan (not an affiliate link). And the more I look at the local used scooter market, the more I see of the Bintelli brand, including this Bintelli Escape at a local shop (not an affiliate link). The "European" style looks more comfortable than the scooters that are kind of trying to look like motorcycles.

My price range doesn't extend to a new, or likely even "used in reasonable condition," Metropolitan, but I've seen several used Bintellis in the $900-$1200 range. And a quick look says I'll have no trouble getting a bore kit to up one to 80cc (it runs the GY6 engine, which is pretty standard for scooters of Chinese or Taiwanese manufacture).

Tamara's recovering from her surgery nicely, and hopefully the car repairs will be done in the next couple of days. Once she feels up to driving, I'll be scheduling the appointment to take the test and get my license, then hope I can swoop in on a good scooter deal in the next month or so.
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)