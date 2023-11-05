The More I "Window" (i.e. Internet) Shop for Scooters, the More I Think ...

My price range doesn't extend to a new, or likely even "used in reasonable condition," Metropolitan, but I've seen several used Bintellis in the $900-$1200 range. And a quick look says I'll have no trouble getting a bore kit to up one to 80cc (it runs the GY6 engine, which is pretty standard for scooters of Chinese or Taiwanese manufacture).
Tamara's recovering from her surgery nicely, and hopefully the car repairs will be done in the next couple of days. Once she feels up to driving, I'll be scheduling the appointment to take the test and get my license, then hope I can swoop in on a good scooter deal in the next month or so.
No comments:
Post a Comment