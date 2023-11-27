Monday, November 27, 2023

Surprisingly Not Terrible

I've been watching for Muddy Bears ever since I heard them mentioned on Doug Stanhope's podcast, years (or at least year) ago.




I wasn't willing to order them from Amazon (not an affiliate link), because they sound, well, terrible. But I figured they'd eventually show up at Dollar Tree or Five Below and I'd try them just because. I saw them at the latter the other day and finally bought a box.

Not terrible. Not great, either. Just weird, but edible. I won't be buying them again. Not my kind of thing. But I just had to try them because I was all like "who would do that?"

And I still wonder who would do that. Is there really that much of a market for chocolate-covered gummi bears?
