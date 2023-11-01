NFL Week 8 Outcomes

My picks (posted here), with "Tom was right" picks in green and "Tom was wrong" picks in red:
- Buffalo Bills beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Dallas Cowboys beat Los Angeles Rams
- Minnesota Vikings beat Green Bay Packers
- Atlanta Falcons beat Tennessee Titans
- Indianapolis Colts beat New Orleans Saints
- Miami Dolphins beat New England Patriots
- New York Giants beat New York Jets*
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat Pittsburgh Steelers
- Philadelphia Eagles beat Washington Commanders
- Houston Texans beat Carolina Panthers
- Cleveland Browns beat Seattle Seahawks*
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Denver Broncos
- Baltimore Ravens beat Arizona Cardinals
- Cincinnati Bengals beat San Francisco 49ers*
- Los Angeles Chargers beat Chicago Bears
- Detroit Lions beat Las Vegas Raiders
10-6 for the week, 75-47 for the season, and currently in the 90.1st percentile among ESPN Pigskin Pick'em players.
