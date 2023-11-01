Wednesday, November 01, 2023

NFL Week 8 Outcomes

My picks (posted here), with "Tom was right" picks in green and "Tom was wrong" picks in red:

  • Buffalo Bills beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Dallas Cowboys beat Los Angeles Rams
  • Minnesota Vikings beat Green Bay Packers
  • Atlanta Falcons beat Tennessee Titans
  • Indianapolis Colts beat New Orleans Saints
  • Miami Dolphins beat New England Patriots
  • New York Giants beat New York Jets*
  • Jacksonville Jaguars beat Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Philadelphia Eagles beat Washington Commanders
  • Houston Texans beat Carolina Panthers
  • Cleveland Browns beat Seattle Seahawks*
  • Kansas City Chiefs beat Denver Broncos
  • Baltimore Ravens beat Arizona Cardinals
  • Cincinnati Bengals beat San Francisco 49ers*
  • Los Angeles Chargers beat Chicago Bears
  • Detroit Lions beat Las Vegas Raiders
10-6 for the week, 75-47 for the season, and currently in the 90.1st percentile among ESPN Pigskin Pick'em players.
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)