Replacement time

It's been very useful. Less for the car than for bicycles, but less for bicycles once I started rocking narrow tires that want pressure in the 100 PSI range.
Yesterday, someone pointed out to us that the rear right tire on the Honda CRV was low, so while Tamara was doing some shopping I pulled the gun out and got it aired up (doesn't look low again nearly 24 hours later, and didn't find any nails or anything in it, or any leak I could detect by noise or by running my hand over the tire to feel air gushing out).
This morning, I figured I should check/air the tires on the scooter, and the hose popped loose from the gun (about the time I was finished) and doesn't seem to want to re-screw in.
Fortunately, this one (not an affiliate link) is on sale for $17.99 at Amazon and gets 4.3 stars over the course of 8554 ratings. If you don't have something like this in your car, I highly recommend getting one.
I'll probably look for a smaller one with its own power source later, to keep in the scooter's storage space.
