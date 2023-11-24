Life Member, Rabble of Preposterous Impossibilists
Friday, November 24, 2023
Ordered!
Didn't wait for Black Friday -- deals were already good.
100cc Big Bore Performance Kit (w/head)
Carburetor
Air Filter
Total: $88.10
Should be here by the end of November, I'll plan to do the job (under my mechanic's supervision) in early December.
Posted by
Thomas L. Knapp
at
8:14 AM
No comments:
Post a Comment
Home
