Friday, November 24, 2023

Ordered!

Didn't wait for Black Friday -- deals were already good.
  • 100cc Big Bore Performance Kit (w/head)
  • Carburetor
  • Air Filter
Total: $88.10

Should be here by the end of November, I'll plan to do the job (under my mechanic's supervision) in early December.

