NFL Week 12 Picks

- Detroit Lions beat Green Bay Packers
- Dallas Cowboys beat Washington Commanders
- San Francisco 49ers beat Seattle Seahawks
- Miami Dolphins beat New York Jets
- Atlanta Falcons beat New Orleans Saints*
- Pittsburgh Steelers beat Cincinnati Bengals
- Carolina Panthers beat Tennessee Titans*
- Indianapolis Colts beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- New York Giants beat New England Patriots
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat Houston Texans
- Denver Broncos beat Cleveland Browns*
- Arizona Cardinals beat Los Angeles Rams*
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Las Vegas Raiders
- Philadelphia Eagles beat Buffalo Bills
- Baltimore Ravens beat Los Angeles Chargers
- Chicago Bears beat Minnesota Vikings*
"Upset" picks -- that is, where my pick disagrees with the majority of Pigskin Pick'em players -- are marked with asterisks. I usually pick three or four. This week, five ... and I'm not wildly confident about those picks. I'm mainly just operating on a gut feeling that some teams are just starting to get their shit together after early poor performance, while others who've been doing better early are feeling the wheels come off due to injuries. I guess we'll see, won't we?
If I make any changes to my picks, they will be made before the game in question kicks off, and specifically noted in an update to this post.
