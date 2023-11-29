Life Member, Rabble of Preposterous Impossibilists
Pages
Home
Podcasts
Wall of Supporters
Media Kit
Contact
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
New Scooter Decor, Right Rear
Still waiting on a custom sticker for the left rear. This is really not going to be the kind of anonymous vehicle that I'd want to use to rob a bank or anything of the sort.
Posted by
Thomas L. Knapp
at
2:16 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment