Blog Achievement Unlocked ...

... twelve posts ago, actually. As of then, KN@PPSTER reached the point of more blogtastic action per year than in any previous year of its 19-year history. This is post #578 of 2023.

Of course, a daily Wordle Hint and (seasonally) two NFL game prediction posts per week tends to bulk things up quite a bit. But cool, anyway. You're welcome.

Now to add a little content to the brag, because that's how I roll ...

This morning, I started my latest clinical trial. I've done several for a company called Radicle Science (not an affiliate link).

Most of them involve cannabinoids, but this one -- an energy product (I've also tested sleep and pain relief products) -- seems to be CoQ10-based (if I'm not getting a placebo, of course).

They don't pay anything -- it's just a chance to be a guinea pig, and at the end they tell you what product you got so that if you like the effects you can go find something with similar ingredients.
