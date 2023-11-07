NFL Week 9 Outcomes

- Pittsburgh Steelers beat Tennessee Titans
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Miami Dolphins
- Atlanta Falcons beat Minnesota Vikings
- Cleveland Browns beat Arizona Cardinals
- Green Bay Packers beat Los Angeles Rams*
- Washington Commanders beat New England Patriots
- Chicago Bears beat New Orleans Saints*
- Seattle Seahawks beat Baltimore Ravens*
- Houston Texans beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers*
- Indianpolis Colts beat Carolina Panthers
- Las Vegas Raiders beat New York Giants
- Dallas Cowboys beat Philadelphia Eagles*
- Cincinannti Bengals beat Buffalo Bills
- New York Jets beat Los Angeles Chargers*
I went 10-4 for the week, I'm at 84-52 for the season, and I'm currently in the 89.2nd percentile among ESPN Pigskin Pick'em players. I predicted six "upsets" (those are the games with asterisks next to them), and got three correct.
