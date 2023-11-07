Tuesday, November 07, 2023

NFL Week 9 Outcomes

My picks (posted here), with "Tom was right" picks in green and "Tom was wrong" picks in red:

  • Pittsburgh Steelers beat Tennessee Titans
  • Kansas City Chiefs beat Miami Dolphins
  • Atlanta Falcons beat Minnesota Vikings
  • Cleveland Browns beat Arizona Cardinals
  • Green Bay Packers beat Los Angeles Rams*
  • Washington Commanders beat New England Patriots
  • Chicago Bears beat New Orleans Saints*
  • Seattle Seahawks beat Baltimore Ravens*
  • Houston Texans beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers*
  • Indianpolis Colts beat Carolina Panthers
  • Las Vegas Raiders beat New York Giants
  • Dallas Cowboys beat Philadelphia Eagles*
  • Cincinannti Bengals beat Buffalo Bills
  • New York Jets beat Los Angeles Chargers*
I went 10-4 for the week, I'm at 84-52 for the season, and I'm currently in the 89.2nd percentile among ESPN Pigskin Pick'em players. I predicted six "upsets" (those are the games with asterisks next to them), and got three correct.
