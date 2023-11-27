A Tale of Two Sport Utility Vehicles

So naturally she had a flat tire on the way in to work.
Scooter to the rescue! Rode into town, pulled the completely trashed tire, mounted the very suspect spare, followed her to the tire shop (where she went ahead and bought the four new tires and "forever" alignment that were already on her "some time soon, got the money saved up, but would like a little more savings cushion" schedule) ... then she reluctantly let me take her to work on the scooter since it will be a couple of hours until her car is ready.
She had to sit in front, because her surgery includes several weeks of "don't lift more than 10 pounds" restriction remaining, and having to hold on around my waist would functionally be similar to lifting her entire torso. I pulled out the little pegs that are usually for someone riding behind to rest my feet on, sat behind her, and whipped her over to work, mostly observing posted speed limits. Then home again home again.
About 21 miles -- by far my longest ride so far. About two miles from home, the scooter started to lose power and feel sluggish. Pulled over, cracked the gas cap (it seems to be an airflow/vapor lock type problem), and it ran fine the rest of the way.
