NFL Week 11 Outcomes

My picks (posted here), with "Tom was right" picks in green and "Tom was wrong" picks in red:
- Baltimore Ravens beat Cincinnati Bengals
- Pittsburgh Steelers beat Cleveland Browns*
- Detroit Lions beat Chicago Bears
- Los Angeles Chargers beat Green Bay Packers
- Miami Dolphins beat Las Vegas Raiders
- Washington Commanders beat New York Giants
- Dallas Cowboys beat Carolina Panthers
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat Tennessee Titans
- Houston Texans beat Arizona Cardinals
- San Francisco 49ers beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- New York Jets beat Buffalo Bills*
- Seattle Seahawks beat Los Angeles Rams
- Denver Broncos beat Minnesota Vikings*
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Philadelphia Eagles
I went 8-6 this week, a little better than last week's 7-7. That puts me at 99-65 for the season, leaving me at the 85.4th percentile among ESPN Pigskin Pick'em players. I only predicted three upsets, and only one of those picks worked out -- and, as with last week, it was a prediction that the Broncos would win. Spoiler alert: I've got them picked to win again this Sunday versus the Cleveland Browns.
