Wednesday, November 22, 2023

NFL Week 11 Outcomes

My picks (posted here), with "Tom was right" picks in green and "Tom was wrong" picks in red:

  • Baltimore Ravens beat Cincinnati Bengals
  • Pittsburgh Steelers beat Cleveland Browns*
  • Detroit Lions beat Chicago Bears
  • Los Angeles Chargers beat Green Bay Packers
  • Miami Dolphins beat Las Vegas Raiders
  • Washington Commanders beat New York Giants
  • Dallas Cowboys beat Carolina Panthers
  • Jacksonville Jaguars beat Tennessee Titans
  • Houston Texans beat Arizona Cardinals
  • San Francisco 49ers beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • New York Jets beat Buffalo Bills*
  • Seattle Seahawks beat Los Angeles Rams
  • Denver Broncos beat Minnesota Vikings*
  • Kansas City Chiefs beat Philadelphia Eagles
I went 8-6 this week, a little better than last week's  7-7. That puts me at 99-65 for the season, leaving me at the 85.4th percentile  among ESPN Pigskin Pick'em players. I only predicted three upsets, and only one of those picks worked out -- and, as with last week, it was a prediction that the Broncos would win. Spoiler alert: I've got them picked to win again this Sunday versus the Cleveland Browns.
