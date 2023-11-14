Tuesday, November 14, 2023

NFL Week 10 Outcomes

My picks (posted here), with "Tom was right" picks in green and "Tom was wrong" picks in red:

  • Chicago Bears beat Carolina Panthers
  • Indianapolis Colts beat New England Patriots
  • Cincinnati Bengals beat Houston Texans
  • New Orleans Saints beat Minnesota Vikings*
  • Pittsburgh Steelers beat Green Bay Packers
  • Tennessee Titans beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers*
  • Jacksonville Jaguars beat San Francisco 49ers*
  • Baltimore Ravens beat Cleveland Browns
  • Atlanta Falcons beat Arizona Cardinals
  • Detroit Lions beat Los Angeles Chargers
  • Dallas Cowboys beat New York Giants
  • Washington Commanders beat Seattle Seahawks*
  • Las Vegas Raiders beat New York Jets*
  • Denver Broncos beat Buffalo Bills*
Not a very good week -- 7-7. That puts me at 91-59 for the season, and knocks me down to the 87.2nd percentile  among ESPN Pigskin Pick'em players. I predicted six upsets and only two of them panned out. Actually, one -- when I picked the Raiders to beat the Jets, I was in the minority, but by kickoff it was 54% for the Raiders and 46% for the Jets. But only 5% matched my pick for the Broncos to beat the Bills, so there's that.
