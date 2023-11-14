NFL Week 10 Outcomes

- Chicago Bears beat Carolina Panthers
- Indianapolis Colts beat New England Patriots
- Cincinnati Bengals beat Houston Texans
- New Orleans Saints beat Minnesota Vikings*
- Pittsburgh Steelers beat Green Bay Packers
- Tennessee Titans beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers*
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat San Francisco 49ers*
- Baltimore Ravens beat Cleveland Browns
- Atlanta Falcons beat Arizona Cardinals
- Detroit Lions beat Los Angeles Chargers
- Dallas Cowboys beat New York Giants
- Washington Commanders beat Seattle Seahawks*
- Las Vegas Raiders beat New York Jets*
- Denver Broncos beat Buffalo Bills*
Not a very good week -- 7-7. That puts me at 91-59 for the season, and knocks me down to the 87.2nd percentile among ESPN Pigskin Pick'em players. I predicted six upsets and only two of them panned out. Actually, one -- when I picked the Raiders to beat the Jets, I was in the minority, but by kickoff it was 54% for the Raiders and 46% for the Jets. But only 5% matched my pick for the Broncos to beat the Bills, so there's that.
