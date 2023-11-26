I Usually Can't Remember My Dreams ...

The one the other night was interesting, but not as disturbing as the one last night.
The one the other night involved a scooter wreck: I was rear-ended at a right turn, ended up lying on the shoulder of the road, not seriously injured. Instead of getting up, I asked the motorist who hit me to hand me my phone from the scooter, and, lying there, called my daughter and told her to call Bill Allen.
I guess that one's easily explained:
Riding a scooter is new to me and obviously I'm still a little tense about the possibility of getting hit by a car or truck.
And Allen is the lawyer who 1) got my daughter a reasonable settlement for injuries she suffered in a car accident (rear-ended at a red light), and 2) pays current/former clients some kind of bonus for referring new clients.
Also, you can't drive around Gainesville or watch TV in the Gainesville area without seeing ads for his firm, and his commercials tend to lean into the two-wheel vehicle market (clients who had motorcycle wrecks, Allen himself riding a motorcycle or bicycle, etc.).
The dream last night, however, was terrifying: I was about to post a Garrison Center column when I suddenly realized I had already just written and posted one and had already forgotten. I thought I was shut of Garrison work for a long holiday weekend, but no, it's haunting me even when I'm off!
No comments:
Post a Comment