Wednesday, November 15, 2023

NFL Week 11 Picks

Not a great week last week. Let's see if I can redeem myself for Week 11! Here are my picks as posted at ESPN's Pigskin Pick'em site (straight picks, no spreads, etc., and I've created a group for those who would like to play along with me):

  • Baltimore Ravens beat Cincinnati Bengals
  • Pittsburgh Steelers beat Cleveland Browns*
  • Detroit Lions beat Chicago Bears
  • Los Angeles Chargers beat Green Bay Packers
  • Miami Dolphins beat Las Vegas Raiders
  • Washington Commanders beat New York Giants
  • Dallas Cowboys beat Carolina Panthers
  • Jacksonville Jaguars beat Tennessee Titans
  • Houston Texans beat Arizona Cardinals
  • San Francisco 49ers beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • New York Jets beat Buffalo Bills*
  • Seattle Seahawks beat Los Angeles Rams
  • Denver Broncos beat Minnesota Vikings*
  • Kansas City Chiefs beat Philadelphia Eagles

"Upset" picks -- that is, where my pick disagrees with the majority of Pigskin Pick'em players -- are marked with asterisks. I usually pick three or four. This week, four -- but one of those may change. As of my pick time, 72% of players predicted the Cleveland Browns to beat the Pittsburgh Steers. I already disagreed with the majority, but with today's announcement that Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is out for the season with a shoulder injury, I expect the crowd to move in my direction.

 If I make any changes to my picks, they will be made before the game in question kicks off, and specifically noted in an update to this post.
