NFL Week 11 Picks

Not a great week last week. Let's see if I can redeem myself for Week 11! Here are my picks as posted at ESPN's Pigskin Pick'em site (straight picks, no spreads, etc., and I've created a group for those who would like to play along with me):
- Baltimore Ravens beat Cincinnati Bengals
- Pittsburgh Steelers beat Cleveland Browns*
- Detroit Lions beat Chicago Bears
- Los Angeles Chargers beat Green Bay Packers
- Miami Dolphins beat Las Vegas Raiders
- Washington Commanders beat New York Giants
- Dallas Cowboys beat Carolina Panthers
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat Tennessee Titans
- Houston Texans beat Arizona Cardinals
- San Francisco 49ers beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- New York Jets beat Buffalo Bills*
- Seattle Seahawks beat Los Angeles Rams
- Denver Broncos beat Minnesota Vikings*
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Philadelphia Eagles
"Upset" picks -- that is, where my pick disagrees with the majority of Pigskin Pick'em players -- are marked with asterisks. I usually pick three or four. This week, four -- but one of those may change. As of my pick time, 72% of players predicted the Cleveland Browns to beat the Pittsburgh Steers. I already disagreed with the majority, but with today's announcement that Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is out for the season with a shoulder injury, I expect the crowd to move in my direction.
If I make any changes to my picks, they will be made before the game in question kicks off, and specifically noted in an update to this post.
No comments:
Post a Comment