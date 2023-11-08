NFL Week 10 Picks

- Chicago Bears beat Carolina Panthers
- Indianapolis Colts beat New England Patriots
- Cincinnati Bengals beat Houston Texans
- New Orleans Saints beat Minnesota Vikings*
- Pittsburgh Steelers beat Green Bay Packers
- Tennessee Titans beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers*
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat San Francisco 49ers*
- Baltimore Ravens beat Cleveland Browns
- Atlanta Falcons beat Arizona Cardinals
- Detroit Lions beat Los Angeles Chargers
- Dallas Cowboys beat New York Giants
- Washington Commanders beat Seattle Seahawks*
- Las Vegas Raiders beat New York Jets*
- Denver Broncos beat Buffalo Bills*
"Upset" picks -- that is, where my pick disagrees with the majority of Pigskin Pick'em players -- are marked with asterisks. I usually pick three or four. This week, I've got six of the 14 games predicted to be upsets. If I make any changes, they will be made before the game in question kicks off, and specifically noted in an update to this post.
