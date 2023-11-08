Wednesday, November 08, 2023

NFL Week 10 Picks

Not sure what the point is of having a Week 10 with no Chiefs, Dolphins, or Eagles, games, but here are my picks as posted at ESPN's Pigskin Pick'em site (straight picks, no spreads, etc., and I've created a group for those who would like to play along with me):

  • Chicago Bears beat Carolina Panthers
  • Indianapolis Colts beat New England Patriots
  • Cincinnati Bengals beat Houston Texans
  • New Orleans Saints beat Minnesota Vikings*
  • Pittsburgh Steelers beat Green Bay Packers
  • Tennessee Titans beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers*
  • Jacksonville Jaguars beat San Francisco 49ers*
  • Baltimore Ravens beat Cleveland Browns
  • Atlanta Falcons beat Arizona Cardinals
  • Detroit Lions beat Los Angeles Chargers
  • Dallas Cowboys beat New York Giants
  • Washington Commanders beat Seattle Seahawks*
  • Las Vegas Raiders beat New York Jets*
  • Denver Broncos beat Buffalo Bills*
"Upset" picks -- that is, where my pick disagrees with the majority of Pigskin Pick'em players -- are marked with asterisks. I usually pick three or four. This week, I've got six of the 14 games predicted to be upsets. If I make any changes, they will be made before the game in question kicks off, and specifically noted in an update to this post.
