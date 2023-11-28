NFL Week 12 Outcomes

My picks (posted here), with "Tom was right" picks in green and "Tom was wrong" picks in red:
- Detroit Lions beat Green Bay Packers
- Dallas Cowboys beat Washington Commanders
- San Francisco 49ers beat Seattle Seahawks
- Miami Dolphins beat New York Jets
- Atlanta Falcons beat New Orleans Saints*
- Pittsburgh Steelers beat Cincinnati Bengals
- Carolina Panthers beat Tennessee Titans*
- Indianapolis Colts beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- New York Giants beat New England Patriots
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat Houston Texans
- Denver Broncos beat Cleveland Browns*
- Arizona Cardinals beat Los Angeles Rams*
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Las Vegas Raiders
- Philadelphia Eagles beat Buffalo Bills
- Baltimore Ravens beat Los Angeles Chargers
- Chicago Bears beat Minnesota Vikings*
Wow! 13 right, only three wrong! And three of my five "upset" picks panned out! My season record so far is 112-68, putting me in the 90th percentile among ESPN Pigskin Pick'em players.
No comments:
Post a Comment