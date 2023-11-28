Tuesday, November 28, 2023

NFL Week 12 Outcomes

My picks (posted here), with "Tom was right" picks in green and "Tom was wrong" picks in red:

  • Detroit Lions beat Green Bay Packers
  • Dallas Cowboys beat Washington Commanders
  • San Francisco 49ers beat Seattle Seahawks
  • Miami Dolphins beat New York Jets
  • Atlanta Falcons beat New Orleans Saints*
  • Pittsburgh Steelers beat Cincinnati Bengals
  • Carolina Panthers beat Tennessee Titans*
  • Indianapolis Colts beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • New York Giants beat New England Patriots
  • Jacksonville Jaguars beat Houston Texans
  • Denver Broncos beat Cleveland Browns*
  • Arizona Cardinals beat Los Angeles Rams*
  • Kansas City Chiefs beat Las Vegas Raiders
  • Philadelphia Eagles beat Buffalo Bills
  • Baltimore Ravens beat Los Angeles Chargers
  • Chicago Bears beat Minnesota Vikings*
Wow! 13 right, only three wrong! And three of my five "upset" picks panned out! My season record so far is 112-68, putting me in the 90th percentile  among ESPN Pigskin Pick'em players.
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)