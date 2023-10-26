NFL Week 8 Picks

As posted at ESPN's Pigskin Pick'em site (straight picks, no spreads, etc., and I've created a group for those who would like to play along with me):
- Buffalo Bills beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Dallas Cowboys beat Los Angeles Rams
- Minnesota Vikings beat Green Bay Packers
- Atlanta Falcons beat Tennessee Titans
- Indianapolis Colts beat New Orleans Saints
- Miami Dolphins beat New England Patriots
- New York Giants beat New York Jets*
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat Pittsburgh Steelers
- Philadelphia Eagles beat Washington Commanders
- Houston Texans beat Carolina Panthers
- Cleveland Browns beat Seattle Seahawks*
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Denver Broncos
- Baltimore Ravens beat Arizona Cardinals
- Cincinnati Bengals beat San Francisco 49ers*
- Los Angeles Chargers beat Chicago Bears
- Detroit Lions beat Las Vegas Raiders
Asterisks indicate "upset" picks (i.e. the majority of other people playing the Pigskin Pick'em game disagreed with me at the time I made my picks). Those majorities could change, and if they do I'll change my markings ... if I notice. If I change any actual picks, I'll do so prior to kickoff and note it in an update to this post. Coming into this week I've picked 65 games correctly, 41 incorrectly, and I'm in the 92.8th percentile of Pigskin Pick'em players.
Update, Thursday 10/26/23, 5:25pm: I've marked the Bengals/49ers game in red above because I've changed my pick. I originally had the 49ers picked to win, but I just found out (although it happened yesterday) that 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been placed in concussion protocol. Only rarely does a player end up on the field less than a week after entering concussion protocol, and since the controversy last year when the Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa missed much of the season with at least two, and possibly three, concussions it's getting even less common. Not that the 49ers can't play well without Purdy, mind you, but they may also be missing running back Christian McCaffrey, wide receiver Deebo Samuel, and possibly others on Sunday. And I suspect the Bengals are pretty hungry at 3-3. Joe Burrow probably feels like it's time to go to work.
