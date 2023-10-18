NFL Week 7 Picks

As posted at ESPN's Pigskin Pick'em site (straight picks, no spreads, etc., and I've created a group for those who would like to play along with me):
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat New Orleans Saints
- Las Vegas Raiders beat Chicago Bears
- Cleveland Browns beat Indianapolis Colts
- Buffalo Bills beat New England Patriots
- Washington Commanders beat New York Giants
- Atlanta Falcons beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers*
- Detroit Lions beat Baltimore Ravens
- Pittsburgh Steelers beat Los Angeles Rams*
- Seattle Seahawks beat Arizona Cardinals
- Denver Broncos beat Green Bay Packers*
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Los Angeles Chargers
- Miami Dolphins beat Philadelphia Eagles
- San Francisco 49ers beat Minnesota Vikings
Asterisks indicate "upset" picks (i.e. the majority of other people playing the Pigskin Pick'em game disagreed with me at the time I made my picks). Those majorities could change, and if they do I'll change my markings ... if I notice. If I change any actual picks, I'll do so prior to kickoff and note it in an update to this post. Coming into this week I've picked 58 games correctly, 35 incorrectly, and I'm in the 86.6th percentile of Pigskin Pick'em players.
Week 6 settled one "will there or won't there" matter: Since the Eagles and 49ers finally lost games, there are now no undefeated NFL teams for the season. In NFL history, only two teams have managed that. The 1972 Dolphins went undefeated in both the regular season and post-season, and the 2007 Patriots went undefeated in the season but lost Super Bowl XLII to the New York Giants.
