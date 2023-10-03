Tuesday, October 03, 2023

NFL Week 4 Outcomes

My picks (posted here), with "Tom was right" picks in green and "Tom was wrong" picks in red:

  • Detroit Lions beat Green Bay Packers
  • Jacksonville Jaguars beat Atlanta Falcons
  • Miami Dolphins beat Buffalo Bills
  • Denver Broncos beat Chicago Bears
  • Cleveland Browns beat Baltimore Ravens*
  • Cincinnati Bengals beat Tennessee Titans
  • Indianapolis Colts beat Los Angeles Rams*
  • New Orleans Saints beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Philadelphia Eagles beat Washington Commanders
  • Minnesota Vikings beat Carolina Panthers
  • Pittsburgh Steelers beat Houston Texans
  • Las Vegas Raiders beat Los Angeles Chargers*
  • Dallas Cowboys beat New England Patriots
  • San Francisco 49ers beat Arizona Cardinals
  • Kansas City Chiefs beat New York Jets
  • New York Giants beat Seattle Seahawks*

Eight right, eight wrong. And none of the four upsets I predicted (as indicated by asterisks) panned out. So not a good week. I'm now 37-27 for the season and only in the 69th percentile of ESPN Pigskin Pick'em players

