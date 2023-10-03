NFL Week 4 Outcomes

My picks (posted here), with "Tom was right" picks in green and "Tom was wrong" picks in red:
- Detroit Lions beat Green Bay Packers
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat Atlanta Falcons
- Miami Dolphins beat Buffalo Bills
- Denver Broncos beat Chicago Bears
- Cleveland Browns beat Baltimore Ravens*
- Cincinnati Bengals beat Tennessee Titans
- Indianapolis Colts beat Los Angeles Rams*
- New Orleans Saints beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Philadelphia Eagles beat Washington Commanders
- Minnesota Vikings beat Carolina Panthers
- Pittsburgh Steelers beat Houston Texans
- Las Vegas Raiders beat Los Angeles Chargers*
- Dallas Cowboys beat New England Patriots
- San Francisco 49ers beat Arizona Cardinals
- Kansas City Chiefs beat New York Jets
- New York Giants beat Seattle Seahawks*
Eight right, eight wrong. And none of the four upsets I predicted (as indicated by asterisks) panned out. So not a good week. I'm now 37-27 for the season and only in the 69th percentile of ESPN Pigskin Pick'em players
