Interesting Instacart "Hack"

My mechanic, who works from home, decided to try Instacart's "premium" service out, and accidentally checked the "pay for a whole year" instead of "pay by the month" box. He was kind of bummed and thought about seeing if he could get that fixed, but then just decided to use the hell out of the service since it saves him a bunch of shopping time.
It's been about a month, I think.
And so far, he's gotten two auto repair jobs from, and sold one car (he does a little of the "buy it cheap, fix it up, flip it" stuff) to, Instacart delivery drivers.
If you've got any kind of job or side hustle that your average Instacart driver might be interested in, you might get some work from that.
