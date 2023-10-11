I Haven't Gone Big on Prime Big Deal Days

The only thing I've purchased so far is a second Echo Pop (not an affiliate link). $18.98 with a bonus Kasa Smart Plug (not an affiliate link).
The list price for the Pop is $39.99 and the list price for the smart plug is $22.99, so seems like a pretty good deal.
I'd been planning to pick up another Pop soon anyway. My daughter says that the microphone seems to be going on the Dot (I forget which generation) in her room, so I'll give her the third generation Dot from my office and replace it with the Pop.
Meanwhile, the smart plug I use with the espresso machine started acting wonky recently, seemingly turning on without being told to, so I canned it and will like having a replacement just in time for cool weather and a return to hot espresso instead instead of cold brew dark roast of a morning. Heaven forfend that I should have to crawl out of bed to turn the espresso machine on manually, instead of just telling Alexa to do it so that my four shots are ready by the time I get dressed and make it to the kitchen.
No comments:
Post a Comment