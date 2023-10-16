Doth Protest Too Much ...

The subject line in an email I received from Wired, and the title of the story it references:
Deepfake Porn Is Out of Control
Which, as you can probably figure out, is about an exploding amount of deepfake porn powered by increasingly powerful AI, etc., and the fact that "the world's biggest search engines are funneling clicks to dozens of sites dedicated to the nonconsensual fakes."
And then ...
"WIRED is not naming or directly linking to the websites, so as not to further increase their visibility."
They just sent out a mass email to a large readership, linking to a full article on the topic that mentions you can find the stuff via the world's biggest search engines.
But it's actually pointing to, or even naming, the sites they refer to that would be "increasing their visibility?"
As virtue signaling goes, that's like me draining a tumbler full of bourbon in front of you, and telling you that it's available at all reputable liquor stores, but refusing to tell you what brand it is so that you'll know just how much I disapprove of drinking.
No comments:
Post a Comment