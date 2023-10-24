You're Welcome

Yesterday, I spent $100 worth of Bitcoin on an Instacart gift card (yes, that is an affiliate link -- you get a $10 credit on your first order and I get a $10 credit too!)*
In the last 24 hours, the price of Bitcoin has risen by 14.x% ... most of that after I spent that $100 worth.
* Why an Instacart gift card? Well, Tamara is having hernia surgery in a few days and won't be in any shape to do grocery shopping for a little while. With Bitcoin already up, I thought "why not top off the Instacart account, since I'm expecting to have some stuff delivered?"
