Feature, Not Bug

"No legislative function can occur on the House floor until a new speaker is elected," according to the Washington Examiner's Jack Birle. "No votes or any other basic functions can occur on the floor of the House until the election has been resolved."
For some reason, I see some people saying that like it's a bad thing.
But if Congress can't do anything, Congress can't do anything bad. And "bad things" is pretty much Congress's job description.
If I did Christmas cards, I think I'd add US Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) to my Christmas card list. Just sayin' ...
