... as I point out in today's Garrison Center column. And apparently it's a communicable form of insanity:
Sens. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who are both facing tough re-elections next year, on Tuesday said the Biden administration should immediately “freeze” the $6 billion in funds that are set to be released to Iran as part of a prisoner exchange.
Not that the US government had a stellar trustworthiness rating before, but this would completely crater that where hostage swaps are concerned.
"Sorry, Mrs. Smith, your son's going to die in a cell in Tehran/Pyongyang/Beijing/Moscow/wherever, instead of coming home, because we well and truly outed ourselves as lying sacks of shit in such an over the top way that nobody's willing to do that kind of deal with us anymore."
No comments:
Post a Comment