Can Anyone Help Me Identify This Movie?

I've seen precisely one scene from it, while channel surfing maybe 25 years ago, and never since have I been able to track it down.
In the scene, two guys are doing some kind of electrical work in an open, just-below-street-level (and visible from street level), compartment, probably in New York City. They're talking, and a screwdriver rolls into the works unnoticed, causing one of them to start getting electrocuted the next time he grabs something. The other guy swears and throws himself at the guy getting electrocuted to knock him loose.
That's all I remember. For some reason, I thought that the guy getting electrocuted was Mickey Rourke, but I'm not finding the flick among his IMDb credits, etc.
Thanks in advance to anyone who can tell me what movie that is so I can check it out and maybe watch the whole thing.
