Tuesday, October 10, 2023

NFL Week 5 Outcomes

My picks (posted here), with "Tom was right" picks in green and "Tom was wrong" picks in red:

  • Washington Commanders beat Chicago Bears
  • Jacksonville Jaguars beat Buffalo Bills*
  • Atlanta Falcons beat Houston Texans* <-- mismatch on-site!
  • Detroit Lions beat Carolina Panthers
  • Tennessee Titans beat Indianapolis Colts
  • Miami Dolphins beat New York Giants
  • New Orleans Saints beat New England Patriots
  • Pittsburgh Steelers beat Baltimore Ravens*
  • Philadelphia Eagles beat Los Angeles Rams
  • Arizona Cardinals beat Cincinnati Bengals*
  • New York Jets beat Denver Broncos
  • Kansas City Chiefs beat Minnesota Vikings
  • San Francisco 49ers beat Dallas Cowboys
  • Las Vegas Raiders beat Green Bay Packers* <-- I may have forgotten to mark this as an upset initially

The mismatch: I guess I got sloppy. I meant to pick the Falcons to beat the Texans. I thought I picked the Falcons to beat the Texans. But on the site, I picked the Texans to beat the Falcons.

The upset thing: I picked the Raiders to beat the Packers, and I was right. Either I forgot to mark that as an upset, or else at the time I picked it the Raiders were ahead among players. As of game time, 76% had picked the Packers and only 24% had picked the Raiders, so it was definitely an upset.

So, if we go by what I meant to pick, I got 11 right and only three wrong. But the site doesn't calculate my performance on what I meant to do, it calculates my performance on what I actually did, so 10 right, four wrong.

I picked five upsets (including the one that either changed or that I forgot to mark). And I'd have picked all five of them correctly, if I hadn't screwed up the Falcons/Texans thing. But due to that screw-up, I went four of five on upset predictions.

I'm now 47-31 for the season and back up into the 80.8th percentile of ESPN Pigskin Pick'em players.

