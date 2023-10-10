NFL Week 5 Outcomes

My picks (posted here), with "Tom was right" picks in green and "Tom was wrong" picks in red:
- Washington Commanders beat Chicago Bears
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat Buffalo Bills*
- Atlanta Falcons beat Houston Texans* <-- mismatch on-site!
- Detroit Lions beat Carolina Panthers
- Tennessee Titans beat Indianapolis Colts
- Miami Dolphins beat New York Giants
- New Orleans Saints beat New England Patriots
- Pittsburgh Steelers beat Baltimore Ravens*
- Philadelphia Eagles beat Los Angeles Rams
- Arizona Cardinals beat Cincinnati Bengals*
- New York Jets beat Denver Broncos
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Minnesota Vikings
- San Francisco 49ers beat Dallas Cowboys
- Las Vegas Raiders beat Green Bay Packers* <-- I may have forgotten to mark this as an upset initially
The mismatch: I guess I got sloppy. I meant to pick the Falcons to beat the Texans. I thought I picked the Falcons to beat the Texans. But on the site, I picked the Texans to beat the Falcons.
The upset thing: I picked the Raiders to beat the Packers, and I was right. Either I forgot to mark that as an upset, or else at the time I picked it the Raiders were ahead among players. As of game time, 76% had picked the Packers and only 24% had picked the Raiders, so it was definitely an upset.
So, if we go by what I meant to pick, I got 11 right and only three wrong. But the site doesn't calculate my performance on what I meant to do, it calculates my performance on what I actually did, so 10 right, four wrong.
I picked five upsets (including the one that either changed or that I forgot to mark). And I'd have picked all five of them correctly, if I hadn't screwed up the Falcons/Texans thing. But due to that screw-up, I went four of five on upset predictions.
I'm now 47-31 for the season and back up into the 80.8th percentile of ESPN Pigskin Pick'em players.
