NFL Week 4 Picks

As posted at ESPN's Pigskin Pick'em site (straight picks, no spreads, etc., and I've created a group for those who would like to play along with me):
- Detroit Lions beat Green Bay Packers
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat Atlanta Falcons
- Miami Dolphins beat Buffalo Bills
- Denver Broncos beat Chicago Bears
- Cleveland Browns beat Baltimore Ravens*
- Cincinnati Bengals beat Tennessee Titans
- Indianapolis Colts beat Los Angeles Rams*
- New Orleans Saints beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Philadelphia Eagles beat Washington Commanders
- Minnesota Vikings beat Carolina Panthers
- Pittsburgh Steelers beat Houston Texans
- Las Vegas Raiders beat Los Angeles Chargers*
- Dallas Cowboys beat New England Patriots
- San Francisco 49ers beat Arizona Cardinals
- Kansas City Chiefs beat New York Jets
- New York Giants beat Seattle Seahawks*
Asterisks indicate "upset" picks -- that is, my pick disagreed with the
majority of players as of the time I made it (I may swing back to see if
there are any changes to that status). Any changes will be made prior to kickoff and be noted in updates to this post. Coming into Week 4 I am at 29 right, 19 wrong for the season.
