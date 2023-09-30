A Plan for Democratic Victory in Next Year's Presidential Election

Not that I want the Democrats to win, mind you. But they could. It would take three things happening:
- Travis Kelce marries Taylor Swift;
- Joe Biden invites the couple to the White House; where
- Biden announces that he's bowing out and endorsing one of the two for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination.
Kelce turns 35 the month before the election. He was born in Ohio and seems to have been 14 years resident in the United States. So he'll be constitutionally qualified.
Swift will turn 35 before the inauguration, and is also otherwise qualified (the Constitution specifies eligibility "to the office," not to eligibility for "election to the office"). So it would really be up to them which would be president and which would be either VP or First Spouse.
Personally I'd prefer Swift for president and Kelce as First Husband, so that the Chiefs wouldn't lose the greatest tight end in the history of football. But that's just me.
