Two Free Email Subscriptions for Readers of eBooks

As I move away from Gmail and to Proton Mail (that is an affiliate link, and thanks to one of you for getting me nearly three months worth of my upgrade with your upgrade!), one process I'm going through is carefully looking at all of my email newsletter subscriptions and deciding which ones to move over and which ones to ditch. Two I'm keeping:
- BookBub (that is a referral link, but I don't know what if anything I receive if you subscribe)
- Bookperk (not an affiliate link)
They're both "free," they're both daily, and they both feature links to free or on sale ebooks at Amazon and elsewhere.
The most common price point seems to be $1.99, and I often find stuff I either didn't know I wanted (recent example: Salman Rushdie's Victory City), but knew I wanted and wasn't willing to pay an outrageous price for (recent example: Quentin Tarantino's Cinema Speculation).
I've complained enough on this blog about outrageous ebook prices; now you know where I find good deals.
