Not Really An Objection ...

... but only because I happen to like ads in streaming video of movie or TV episode length:
Starting early next year, Amazon plans to add advertisements to Prime Video, although the company said it aims to have “meaningfully fewer” commercials than its competitors. ... U.S. customers who want to keep the ad-free viewing experience will need to pay an additional $2.99 per month.
I like ads in streaming video of movie or TV episode length because they're a nice bathroom/snack-grabbing/discussion break. I don't have to decide when's a good time to pause, I just wait for the commercial break.
Otherwise, I'd have to reconsider my Amazon Prime subscription. I'd probably end up keeping it -- the last time I ran an analysis of how much it saved me in shipping costs per year, it was still a huge net gain -- but it pisses me off a little that after a 17% price increase last year, they want to start charging me extra for not screwing with something that comes with the program this year.
