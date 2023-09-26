Tuesday, September 26, 2023

NFL Week 3 Outcomes

My picks (posted here), with "Tom was right" picks in green and "Tom was wrong" picks in red:

  • San Francisco 49ers beat New York Giants
  • Tennessee Titans beat Cleveland Browns*
  • Detroit Lions beat Atlanta Falcons
  • New Orleans Saints beat Green Bay Packers
  • Miami Dolphins beat Denver Broncos
  • Minnesota Vikings beat Los Angeles Chargers
  • New York Jets beat New England Patriots*
  • Washington Commanders beat Buffalo Bills*
  • Jacksonville Jaguars beat Houston Texans
  • Baltimore Ravens beat Indianapolis Colts
  • Seattle Seahawks beat Carolina Panthers
  • Kansas City Chiefs beat Chicago Bears
  • Dallas Cowboys beat Arizona Cardinals
  • Pittsburgh Steelers beat Las Vegas Raiders
  • Philadelphia Eagles beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Los Angeles Rams beat Cincinnati Bengals*

 

Wow, look at all that red! After only keeping a lazy eye on the games over the weekend and hearing all those bad picks, I'm surprised that I still went 9-7!

Once again I picked four "upsets" ... but instead of going 3 for 4 on them, I went 0 for 4.

And where I went with the majority, well, I think pretty much everyone was surprised when the Cardinals beat the Cowboys and the Texans beat the Jaguars (the losers were, respectively, 98% and 97% picks in ESPN's PigSkin Pick'Em  game.

This week badly damaged my standing in that game. I'm now 29-19 for the season, ranked 158,567th among players, and only in the 84th percentile. But if I had bet $1 per pick on each game, straight up and no spread, even odds, I'd still be up $10 for the season.

I'll try to do better in Week 4.

