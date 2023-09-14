Thursday, September 14, 2023

Dishonest Persuasion Technique: Lie, Then Admit You Lied, Hoping No One Will Notice You Lied

Far from the only example, but this one at The New Republic just kind of jumped out at me this morning.

The lie:

Many are unaware of the subminimum wage that allows a tipped employee to be paid as little as $2.13 per hour.

Then, in the very next paragraph, the admission of the lie:

[E]mployers are not required to pay minimum wages as long as customers make up the difference.

It's not that they're "allowed ... to be paid as little as $2.13 per hour." It's that they may be paid part of what they earn directly by the customer instead of with the employer as a middleman. The total must come to at least the legally mandated minimum wage. If tips don't get the employee there, the employer has to make up the difference.

I happen to have opinions on tipping, but I'm not going to go into them here. The point of the post is to point out how its opponents tell a blatant lie, then later on slip in an admission that they lied, hoping that readers are too stupid to make the connection.

