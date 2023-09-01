A Thing I've Never Done That I'd Like Opinions On

I've still never tried Airbnb.
I've had friends and relatives tell me it's great (and I've visited some of them at the places they've rented and been favorably impressed).
But I've never pulled the trigger on it myself for several reasons (one of them is that Tamara has the ability to get very attractive hotel rates).
One of these days, I'd like to take a vacation. A real one. As in:
- A full week (or more) rather than 3-4 days, and
- Entirely for family time / recreation, rather than for funerals or political stuff or whatever.
That sounds like a better use case for Airbnb.
Most of the time when I travel, a hotel makes the most sense because it's just a place to crash in between a whirlwind of stuff I have to do. Might as well let someone else cook my breakfast, etc.
But with a full week and no schedule to keep, a nice little house with a nice little patio/firepit -- as well as a full kitchen and laundry facilities one need not hover over -- sounds like the better plan. Especially if we're talking a beach vacation. Hit the beach when we feel like it. Wander into town when the spirit moves. Otherwise, kick back to watch some sunsets and so forth, maybe with some steaks on the grill or whatever.
What's your experience with Airbnb or similar outfits been like? Have you received what you paid for, and was the price right? Any horror stories?
