NFL Week 2 Picks

As posted at ESPN's Pigskin Pick'em site (straight picks, no spreads, etc., and I've created a group for those who would like to play along with me):
- Philadelphia Eagles beat Minnesota Vikings
- Green Bay Packers beat Atlanta Falcons
- Buffalo Bills beat Las Vegas Raiders
- Cincinnati Bengals beat Baltimore Ravens
- Detroit Lions beat Seattle Seahawks
- Tennessee Titans beat Los Angeles Chargers*
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Chicago Bears
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Jacksonville Jaguars
- Houston Texans beat Indianapolis Colts*
- San Francisco 49ers beat Los Angeles Rams
- New York Giants beat Arizona Cardinals
- Dallas Cowboys beat New York Jets
- Washington Commanders beat Denver Broncos*
- Miami Dolphins beat New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints beat Carolina Panthers
- Pittsburgh Steelers beat Cleveland Browns*
Asterisks indicate "upset" picks -- that is, my pick disagreed with the majority of players as of the time I made it (I may swing back to see if there are any changes to that status).
It's a little early in the season to be drawing too many conclusions, of course, but I'm hoping to improve on my 10-6 Week 1 performance.
No comments:
Post a Comment