Wednesday, September 13, 2023

NFL Week 2 Picks

As posted at ESPN's Pigskin Pick'em site (straight picks, no spreads, etc., and I've created a group for those who would like to play along with me):

  • Philadelphia Eagles beat Minnesota Vikings
  • Green Bay Packers beat Atlanta Falcons
  • Buffalo Bills beat Las Vegas Raiders
  • Cincinnati Bengals beat Baltimore Ravens
  • Detroit Lions beat Seattle Seahawks
  • Tennessee Titans beat Los Angeles Chargers*
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Chicago Bears
  • Kansas City Chiefs beat Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Houston Texans beat Indianapolis Colts*
  • San Francisco 49ers beat Los Angeles Rams
  • New York Giants beat Arizona Cardinals
  • Dallas Cowboys beat New York Jets
  • Washington Commanders beat Denver Broncos*
  • Miami Dolphins beat New England Patriots
  • New Orleans Saints beat Carolina Panthers
  • Pittsburgh Steelers beat Cleveland Browns*

Asterisks indicate "upset" picks -- that is, my pick disagreed with the majority of players as of the time I made it (I may swing back to see if there are any changes to that status).

It's a little early in the season to be drawing too many conclusions, of course, but I'm hoping to improve on my 10-6 Week 1 performance.


