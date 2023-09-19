NFL Week 2 Outcomes

My picks (posted here), with "Tom was right" picks in green and "Tom was wrong" picks in red:
- Philadelphia Eagles beat Minnesota Vikings
- Green Bay Packers beat Atlanta Falcons
- Buffalo Bills beat Las Vegas Raiders
- Cincinnati Bengals beat Baltimore Ravens
- Detroit Lions beat Seattle Seahawks
- Tennessee Titans beat Los Angeles Chargers*
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Chicago Bears
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Jacksonville Jaguars
- Houston Texans beat Indianapolis Colts*
- San Francisco 49ers beat Los Angeles Rams
- New York Giants beat Arizona Cardinals
- Dallas Cowboys beat New York Jets
- Washington Commanders beat Denver Broncos*
- Miami Dolphins beat New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints beat Carolina Panthers
- Pittsburgh Steelers beat Cleveland Browns*
I'd say 12-4 is pretty good. And of the four "upsets" I predicted (defined as going against the majority picks as of the time I made them), I got three right!
I'm doing my picks at ESPN's PigSkin Pick'Em. I'm in the 98.5 percentile for accuracy there and rank 14,47th with an overall record of 22-10. I've set up a group that you can join if you'd like to see how your predictions stack up against mine (and those of other people who join the group).
No comments:
Post a Comment