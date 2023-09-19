Tuesday, September 19, 2023

NFL Week 2 Outcomes

My picks (posted here), with "Tom was right" picks in green and "Tom was wrong" picks in red:

  • Philadelphia Eagles beat Minnesota Vikings
  • Green Bay Packers beat Atlanta Falcons
  • Buffalo Bills beat Las Vegas Raiders
  • Cincinnati Bengals beat Baltimore Ravens
  • Detroit Lions beat Seattle Seahawks
  • Tennessee Titans beat Los Angeles Chargers*
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Chicago Bears
  • Kansas City Chiefs beat Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Houston Texans beat Indianapolis Colts*
  • San Francisco 49ers beat Los Angeles Rams
  • New York Giants beat Arizona Cardinals
  • Dallas Cowboys beat New York Jets
  • Washington Commanders beat Denver Broncos*
  • Miami Dolphins beat New England Patriots
  • New Orleans Saints beat Carolina Panthers
  • Pittsburgh Steelers beat Cleveland Browns*

I'd say 12-4 is pretty good. And of the four "upsets" I predicted (defined as going against the majority picks as of the time I made them), I got three right!

I'm doing my picks at ESPN's PigSkin Pick'Em. I'm in the 98.5 percentile for accuracy there and rank 14,47th with an overall record of 22-10. I've set up a group that you can join if you'd like to see how your predictions stack up against mine (and those of other people who join the group).

Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)