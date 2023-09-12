NFL Week 1 Outcomes

My picks (posted here), with "Tom was right" picks in green and "Tom was wrong" picks in red:
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Detroit Lions
- Carolina Panthers beat Atlanta Falcons*
- Cincinnati Bengals beat Cleveland Browns
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat Indianapolis Colts
- Minnesota Vikings beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- New Orleans Saints beat Tennessee Titans
- San Francisco 49ers beat Pittsburgh Steelers
- Washington Commanders beat Arizona Cardinals
- Baltimore Ravens beat Houston Texans
- Green Bay Packers beat Chicago Bears*
- Las Vegas Raiders beat Denver Broncos*
- Philadelphia Eagles beat New England Patriots
- Miami Dolphins beat Los Angeles Chargers*
- Seattle Seahawks beat Los Angeles Rams
- Dallas Cowboys beat New York Giants
- Buffalo Bills beat New York Jets
So, 10-6 for Week 1. Not terrible, I guess. I predicted four upsets (that is, my picks disagreed with the majorities -- indicated by asterisks above) and three of them happened.
Since FiveThirtyEight seems to have dropped its annual NFL Forecasting Game, I'm doing my picks at ESPN's PigSkin Pick'Em. So far I'm in the 93rd percentile for accuracy there and ranked 57,493rd, although I don't see an easy way to figure out how many players there are altogether. I've set up a group that you can join if you'd like to see how your predictions stack up against mine (and those of other people who join the group).
