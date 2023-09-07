Thursday, September 07, 2023

The Down Sides of Careless Fantasy Football Schedule Keeping ...

... can be serious indeed.

I'm glad the guy is okay. But personally, I've started buying wings from out when a situation calls for wings. Yes, they're expensive, but when I look at the price of the raw ones and think about the work involved, they don't seem that expensive. And you can often find a sale.

I personally prefer the "naked" wings from Hooters, but it's been years since I had them (I can't imagine what Tamara has against Hooters) and Publix sells a "naked" wing that's not a buffalo wing -- it has some kind of dry rub on it -- that I like too.

Note to self: See if Tamara will stop at Hooters and get naked wings before the game tonight.

