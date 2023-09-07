The Down Sides of Careless Fantasy Football Schedule Keeping ...

I'm glad the guy is okay. But personally, I've started buying wings from out when a situation calls for wings. Yes, they're expensive, but when I look at the price of the raw ones and think about the work involved, they don't seem that expensive. And you can often find a sale.
I personally prefer the "naked" wings from Hooters, but it's been years since I had them (I can't imagine what Tamara has against Hooters) and Publix sells a "naked" wing that's not a buffalo wing -- it has some kind of dry rub on it -- that I like too.
Note to self: See if Tamara will stop at Hooters and get naked wings before the game tonight.
