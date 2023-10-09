Just To Be Fair ...

Anyone who follows what I have to say about Libertarian Party politics knows that I'm the precise opposite of a fan when it comes to the Mises PAC or Michael Heise. I disagree with them on just about everything. But this is an extraordinarily twisted take on what Heise's saying -- twisted enough that I feel like speaking up about it:
Here’s Michael Heise admitting that the purpose of nominating Michael Rectenwald as the LP Presidential candidate is to funnel donor and email lists to the Mises Caucus’s “Project Decentralized Revolution.” Heise also admits that Rectenwald will struggle in the general election. pic.twitter.com/r8VkXOyvsF— Savaged! by the Woke Mob (@fakertarians) October 8, 2023
The one area in which Heise is just plain wrong (and he pleads guilty and apologizes in another tweet that I'm not going to bother looking for / linking) is the claim that Jo Jorgensen's campaign didn't share its donor data with the party.
But he doesn't "admit" that Rectenwald will struggle in the general election -- he points out that the LP's presidential nominee, be it Rectenwald or anyone else, will struggle in the general election, especially if RFK Jr. runs as an independent.
News flash: The LP's presidential nominees ALWAYS struggle in the general election, and they have an even harder time of it when there are "big name" candidates running as independents or third party candidates. Heise's just pointing out a fact of reality, not "admitting" some specific weakness of Rectenwald's.
Nor does selling prospective Mises PAC / "Project Decentralized Revolution" access to Rectenwald's donor data as a benefit of backing Rectenwald constitute "admitting" that said prospective access is the purpose of doing so.
There are a bazillion credible avenues of attack on Heise and the Mises PAC. This one is just horseshit.
