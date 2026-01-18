Well, That Sucks for the Broncos

Blowing that lead and having to win in overtime cost Denver their starting quarterback, Bo Nix, who broke his ankle ... which means they'll be relying on backup QB Jarrett Stidham in the AFC championship game -- in which they'll probably face Stidham's former team, the New England Patriots. Even if New England really bobbles it and the Broncos play Houston instead, I'm guessing Denver's post-season is over.
I also didn't watch the NFC side, in which the Seahawks beat San Francisco (I predicted the opposite). So the NFC championship will come down to Seattle versus the Rams or the Bears. My busted bracket, and my continuing predictions after the bust, have the Rams whipping everyone until they lose the Super Bowl, which I still expect, although I'm sad that it will probably be the Patriots rather than the Jaguars giving them the beatdown.
