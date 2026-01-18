Sunday, January 18, 2026

Well, That Sucks for the Broncos

In the AFC Divisional Round, the Denver Broncos beat the Buffalo Bills in overtime ... an OT which I did not expect and didn't notice until this morning. I briefly tuned into the game in the third quarter, when the Broncos were well ahead, saw Josh Allen throw an interception, kind of assumed it would be a blow-out, and went back to other things than football.

Blowing that lead and having to win in overtime cost Denver their starting quarterback, Bo Nix, who broke his ankle ... which means they'll be relying on backup  QB Jarrett Stidham in the AFC championship game -- in which they'll probably face Stidham's former team, the New England Patriots.  Even if New England really bobbles it and the Broncos play Houston instead, I'm guessing Denver's post-season is over.

I also didn't watch the NFC side, in which the Seahawks beat San Francisco (I predicted the opposite). So the NFC championship will come down to Seattle versus the Rams or the Bears. My busted bracket, and my continuing predictions after the bust, have the Rams whipping everyone until they lose the Super Bowl, which I still expect, although I'm sad that it will probably be the Patriots rather than the Jaguars giving them the beatdown.
