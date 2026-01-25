Crass Commercialism: Coupert

When it comes to "earn online," "cash back," etc. programs, I generally don't flog them to KN@PPSTER's readers until/unless I've made sure they're not scams.
Coupert (that's an affiliate link -- if you use it, I get some kind of commission/reward) is a browser extension that lets you track prices and get alerts when what you're looking for falls below a certain price.
Or, rather, that's why I installed it. But, as Billy Mays used to say, there's more!
- When you go to a product page on e.g. Amazon, Coupert lets you know if there's a lower price at some other online store. That function isn't perfect -- when I was looking for a Raspberry Pi with 16Gb of RAM, it told me there was a much lower price at Newegg, but that turned out to be for the 4Gb version -- but it's saved me money that way at least once (I don't remember on what).
- When you check out at an online store, Coupert offers to automatically test various coupon codes from its database. Most of the time, all the coupon codes are expired or inapplicable, but it did save me $10 on a Walmart grocery order.
- Coupert has a "cash back" mechanism, and also when it does the coupon thing, it keeps count -- after three purchases where it couldn't find a working coupon code for you, you get $3 "cash back." I have redeemed the $3, as an Amazon gift card.
I think Coupert has saved me and/or given me $20 or so in the couple of weeks I've been using it. And hey, A.J. Green is A.J. Green.
