NFL Week 18 Picks

No Thursday Night Football this week -- the final weekend of the NFL's 2025 regular season begins Saturday with the Panthers playing the Buccaneers. My picks:
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Carolina Panthers
  • San Francisco 49ers beat Seattle Seahawks
  • Atlanta Falcons beat New Orleans Saints
  • Cincinnati Bengals beat Cleveland Browns
  • Minnesota Vikings beat Green Bay Packers*
  • Dallas Cowboys beat New York Giants
  • Jacksonville Jaguars beat Tennessee Titans
  • Houston Texans beat Indianapolis Colts
  • Buffalo Bills beat New York Jets
  • Chicago Bears beat Detroit Lions
  • Los Angeles Chargers beat Denver Broncos*
  • Kansas City Chiefs beat Las Vegas Raiders
  • Los Angeles Rams beat Arizona Cardinals
  • New England Patriots beat Miami Dolphins
  • Philadelphia Eagles beat Washington Commanders
  • Pittsburgh Steelers beat Baltimore Ravens*
"Upset" picks --  predicted outcomes that go against the majority picks among those playing ESPN's Pigskin Pick'em game as of the time I make my picks -- are marked with asterisks. If I change any picks, I will do so before the games in question kick off and clearly mark changes as changes in updates to this post.
