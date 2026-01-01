NFL Week 18 Picks

- Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Carolina Panthers
- San Francisco 49ers beat Seattle Seahawks
- Atlanta Falcons beat New Orleans Saints
- Cincinnati Bengals beat Cleveland Browns
- Minnesota Vikings beat Green Bay Packers*
- Dallas Cowboys beat New York Giants
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat Tennessee Titans
- Houston Texans beat Indianapolis Colts
- Buffalo Bills beat New York Jets
- Chicago Bears beat Detroit Lions
- Los Angeles Chargers beat Denver Broncos*
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Rams beat Arizona Cardinals
- New England Patriots beat Miami Dolphins
- Philadelphia Eagles beat Washington Commanders
- Pittsburgh Steelers beat Baltimore Ravens*
"Upset" picks -- predicted outcomes that go against the majority picks among those playing ESPN's Pigskin Pick'em game as of the time I make my picks -- are marked with asterisks. If I change any picks, I will do so before the games in question kick off and clearly mark changes as changes in updates to this post.
